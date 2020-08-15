CACHE — A Comanche tribal elder seeking signatures for recall petitions against the tribe’s leadership continues her efforts after an attempt to quash her efforts.
Eleanor McDaniel continues her petition drive calling for hearings to recall Comanche Business Committee Chairman William Nelson Sr., Vice-Chair LaNora Parker, Secretary/Treasurer Bob Tippeconnie and committee members June Sovo, Diana Sovo, Ron Red Elk and Clyde Narcomey.
McDaniel received paperwork this week regarding a filing for an emergency petition for temporary restraining order in the Comanche Nation Tribal Court District Court. It was filed in the name of the Comanche Nation by Natalie Stewart, of Rosette Law Firm, of Oklahoma City. Represented by R.J. Harris and Tristan Davis, McDaniel said she fought the petition and it was denied by the court.
In the petition for relief, the Nation noted the McDaniel has “continually attempted to recall duly elected officials of the Comanche Nation to no avail.” Due to her current recall efforts, consisting of gaining 1,266 signatures on the petitions to call hearings, McDaniel has hosted several public events within the tribe’s jurisdiction and is encouraging tribal members to sign them.
Citing the timing of the events during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribe argued the “well-being of each Comanche Nation member” has been put at risk, the filing states.
The Nation argued that McDaniel has made “multiple false statements to the media claiming the members of the Comanche Business Committee are incompetent, dishonest, unethical and fraudulent.” They claim the statements have “materially harmed the Comanche Nation.”
It is also claimed that McDaniel’s statements regarding the tribe’s COVID-19 relief efforts have caused a “devastating impact” on tribal members by obstructing the by diverting resources and time to respond to the statements.
Tribal leadership has not responded to prior requests by The Constitution for direct comments regarding several issues in several months.
McDaniel, a Native American arts and craftsperson, is also accused of has be paid by the tribe for multiple contracts to create and deliver products, according to the complaint.
The Nation requested that she:
•Be unable to hold public events within the tribe’s jurisdiction during the pandemic.
•Be prohibited from harassing or interfering with the tribe’s day-to-day business.
•Be restrained from “continuing to make false statements to the media.”
•To remain away from Comanche Nation properties, businesses, employees and patrons, except as necessary to obtain medical treatment, medical assistance, legal assistance or to attend court hearings.
The ruling in McDaniel’s favor would follow the tribe’s constitution which states in Article X, Section 5: “No person or committee shall be authorized to deny any tribal member the right to petition.”
Although the ruling favored McDaniel, there is a hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Until then, McDaniel said she is going to continue gathering the needed signatures by the Sept. 16 deadline.
If you are a tribal member of voting age and wish to sign the petitions call McDaniel, 580 483-6864; or visit: Comanche Nation Forum on Facebook.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.