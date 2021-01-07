Wreaths Across America (WAA) was founded by the entrepreneur Morrill Worcester in 1992 to continue and expand the annual wreath ceremony displayed at Arlington National Cemetery.
The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor and Teach” and is reflected in its efforts both to educate the public and honor the veterans of America.
This year, WAA held activities in all 50 States and even in numerous international locations.
WAA lives by its motto.
The organization devotes itself throughout the year toward conducting events to honor veterans. Through working with local organizations, WAA is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of freedom and the importance of recognizing those who sacrificed to secure that freedom.
This year, on Dec. 19, a combined Directorate of Training and Doctrine (DOTD) and Fort Sill Garrison team supported Wreaths Across America Day. Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, and family members came together to ensure veterans’ graves across Fort Sill Post Cemetery were decorated with wreaths for the holiday season.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for many,” Capt. Branden Buffalo, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Sill, and U.S. Army Personnel Control Facility commander, explained.
“There is a lot of value in making sure that the families and friends of our forebears know we have not forgotten about them.”
As the holiday season approached, perhaps a number of us across the Fort Sill community took the time to remember that many families have an empty seat at the dinner table, that lives have forever been changed as the result of a loved one making the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation.
The placement of a wreath at each of their gravesites is a small token of gratitude for that sacrifice.
“Taking a moment to honor the veterans that have preceded us is the least that we can do to show our gratitude to them and to the family members that they left behind,” said Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell Palmer, a 13M Writer/Developer assigned to DOTD’s Operational Training Division (OTD).
“Our predecessors have made our time in the service much easier through their sacrifice of time and blood,” Palmer continued. “We are humbled to share a brief moment of our time to recognize them during the holiday season.”
Supporting organizations like WAA is great not only for the community, but on a personal level as well.
As mentioned, a WAA core goal is to educate the youth of America and to promote positive values. Participation in activities teaches children dignity, respect, community, and pride in service.
One could argue there is a direct correlation to be made to the five essential characteristics of the Army profession, traits readily displayed by the combined DOTD and Garrison team as it celebrated the custom and tradition of stewardship of the profession.
Sgt. 1st Class Emmanuel Razo, a 14E Writer/Developer also assigned to DOTD’s OTD, brought his family out to the event, to teach them the time-honored traditions of the Army.
His oldest son, Erick, 11, said, “It feels good to honor and pay respect to those that have served our country.”
Razo’s youngest son, Ethan, 8, said, “I enjoyed spending time with my family while we placed wreaths and helped out.”
A special thank you to WAA for its efforts in recognizing Soldiers and their families. For those of us at Fort Sill, we can say with certainty that we will never forget.
Additional information about WAA as well as how to subscribe to its e-newsletter may be found at: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/our-story