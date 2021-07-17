More than 500 of the best cowboys and cowgirls have entered the 83rd Lawton Rangers Rodeo sponsored by the Hilliary Family, setting up another huge battle for supremecy in one of the top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events of the season.
When the entry books closed Friday at 10 a.m., the field had grown to more than 434 entries, which represents nearly 500 contestants that will be making the trip to Lawton when the rodeo begins Aug. 11 at the LO Ranch Arena.
And in addition to the solid numbers, the quality is there as big names such as Sage Kimzey, Kaycee Field, Tuf Cooper and the Wright family, Rusty, Ryder, Spencer, Jesse and Jack have all entered Lawton where the saddle bronc riding and bull riding could provide plenty of highlights over the course of the four performances.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. each night and the Rangers have kept their popular schedule intact, starting with the “$5 carload night” on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The Rangers will also have 2-for-1 admission and celebrate Pink Night on Thursday, Aug. 12 where $1 from each ticket sold will go to help the Leah Fitch Cancer Center. Friday, Aug. 13 will be Military Night where the Army will be featured in the opening ceremonies and it is hoped that Fort Sill trainees will once again be permitted to attend that performance. And on Saturday, Aug. 14, it will be championship night where the top times and scores will be determined and contestants will start getting checks from the purse that should be well beyond $150,000.
Advance tickets are now on sale for $12 at the following locations: Crutchers for the West, all Lawton EZ-GO locations, Atwood’s, T.H. Rogers Lumber in Fletcher, and Adventure Travel’s location in the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Tickets at the gate on Thursday and Friday will be $15 and on Saturday tickets at the gate will be $20. Kids ages 6 to 12 are $5 and kids under-6 are admitted free.
That purse will include $10,000 added money in each of the seven rodeo events with the entry numbers listed with each event: Bareback bronc riding (34), team roping (52 terams), steer wrestling 67), saddle bronc riding (46), tie-down roping (84), women’s barrel racing (96) and bull riding (58). And those numbers will fluctuate as there is a re-entry period that should draw some more contestants, but there may also be others who drop out with injuries or if they have schedule conflicts.
Many Southwest Oklahoma rodeo fans have been getting plenty of action on television this summer as the Cowboy Channel has been conducting its “100 rodeos in 100 days” promotion in recent weeks and that will continue this week with more big rodeos including the Calgary Stampede that started Friday, July 9 and will run until today.
And one of Southwest Oklahoma’s top hands, Hunter Herrin of Apache, will be in the battle for the big money today in the Shootout of that famed event. Herrin advanced to today’s tie-down roping finals by winning more than $10,000 during the first four days of the big event and has a chance to pocket even more with a strong run this afternoon.
Herrin may have company in today’s Calgary Shootout as Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett was competing in the Wild Card competition Saturday afternoon to try and join the Shootout.
Other area contestants who are in the Lawton field include saddle bronc rider Colt Gordon and steer wrestlers Shane Frey of Duncan and Blake Mindemann a native of Apache who now lives in Blanchard.
In saddle bronc Gordon is earning some checks now and then and has climbed to 33rd with earnings of $15,636. Gordon had some injury issues last season but is riding well of late and getting some good draws. Gordon, who entered the final round of the Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park, Colo., last week, wound up losing out when former world champion Sterling Crawley rode Cervi Championship Rodeo’s 2-weeks notice to an 83 to win the title and pocket $5,584. Gordon, though, held on for second with his 81.5 and earned $4,281 for his efforts.
Crawley is another world champion who make the saddle bronc riding in Lawton much tougher. Also in that event are other former champions like Isaac Diaz and Wade Sundell.
While the five-time bull riding champion Kimzey is probably the most notable bull rider, there are plenty of other greats in the field including Trey Benton III, Jeff Askey, Trevor Kastner, red-hot JB Mauney, Daylon Swearingen and Dustin Bouquet, who won a big check in the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls in Lawton four years ago to spark him to his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
And many local fans will remember what Chauk Dees of Sterling did two years ago when he came up with a 91.5 score as the last rider out of the chute to win that version of the Rangers Rodeo.