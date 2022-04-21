GLEN ROSE, Texas – Gerdur Ragnarsdottir shot a program-low 66 to lead the Aggies to program record team score of 289 in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Championship as CU sits in ninth after 36 holes of play.
Thanks to the play of the junior Ragnarsdottir, Christi Williams’ Aggies got off to a hot start at the league tournament on Thursday morning. Their 289 bested the previous program record of 292 set back in 2019.
Ragnarsdottir, a junior from Reykjavik, Iceland, recorded the 6-under round by carding six birdies and an eagle during the program’s lowest round to date (previous record was 68). The score of 66, recorded by three players in the opening round was the previous LSC Championship record low, but a pair of DBU Patriots bested that with scores of 65 and then 64 on Thursday.
Additionally, Ellie Fellers added a 73 in the first 18 holes of action with Iona Roska and Ashley Davis each shooting 75. Emma Englefield had the throw-away score of 80 in the first round.
CU trailed the top-4, which advance to medal match play on Friday afternoon after 54 holes of stroke play, by just two strokes while DBU pulled out to an early 3-stroke lead after one round at the Squaw Valley Golf Course.
The Aggies struggled in the second round, falling four spots to ninth with a score of 595 after shooting a 306 on Thursday afternoon.
Ragnarsdottir’s second round score was 12 strokes off her opening round as she carded a 78 to sit in a tie for 14th with a 144 after 36 holes of golf. Davis had the best second round score for CU, shooting 73 to give her a 148 through two rounds. Fellers added a 78 to give her a 150 and Roska and Englefield shot 79 and 78 to give them totals of 154 and 158 heading into the third round of stroke play.
As a team, the Aggies made 101 pars, 28 birdies, and had the one eagle from Ragnarsdottir in the first two rounds. Fellers, Englefield, and Roska tied for the team lead with 21 pars each while Ragnarsdottir and Davis each had eight birdies on Thursday.
DBU dominated the second round and leads stroke play by 13 strokes with a 551. West Texas A&M, St. Mary’s, and Oklahoma Christian occupy the rest of the top-4 teams trying to get to match play. The Aggies trail the Eagles, who are in fourth, by 17 strokes.
The Patriots have four players currently in the top-10 individually and all five are in the top-14. Faith DeLaGarza one-upped her teammate Jordan Karrh by shooting a tournament-record low of 64 in the second round after Karrh shot 65 in the first. DeLaGarza is currently on top of the player leaderboard with a 134.
Cameron will look to claw its way back into the top 4 to be able to make the medal match round on Friday morning when they play the final 18 holes of stroke play on the Apache Links.