For the three consecutive days that coincided with the onset of Holiday Block Leave departures from Fort Sill, pre-travel COVID-19 testing was conducted on post by Marquis Labs out of Oklahoma City.
The first two and one-half days of testing were set aside exclusively for basic combat training trainees and advanced individual training soldiers from both the field artillery and air defense artillery schoolhouses.
The last half of the final day’s testing was open to the Fort Sill community and welcomed an intriguing combination of active duty soldiers and Marines, civilian employees from across post, veterans, retirees, and their family members (to include young children), all of whom voluntarily sought testing.
Tests Dec. 16 and 18 were performed at Rinehart Fitness Center, while testing Dec. 17 was held at Task Force Phoenix.
Those who opted in chose between undergoing either an initial diagnostic test for the COVID-19 virus via an upper respiratory nasopharyngeal swab or a COVID-19 antibody test via blood draw.
In addition to having conducted these pre-travel COVID-19 tests at Fort Sill this month, Marquis Labs continues the pursuit of its outreach into the many rural communities which make up much of the Sooner State.
“We are working with rural and county health departments, as well as with drive-thru testing sites all across Oklahoma, so that everyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 gets tested,” said Ali Assaf, COVID-19 program director for Marquis Labs.
For those with private insurance, the cost of the test should be covered by that insurance, according to Assaf, who cites the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Provider Relief Fund.
For those who may find themselves either underinsured or uninsured, Assaf wants them to know that they, too, “should be tested free of charge.”
Not sure which of those two tests would be the right one for you, given your particular set of circumstances? Assaf and his staff will gladly explain the whys and wherefores of both tests, and then guide you through the selection process.
Information about Marquis Labs, the availability (dates and locations) of their COVID-19 testing programs, screening questions, online registration for appointments, and a secure portal to view your Marquis Labs test results may be found at https://www.marquislabs.com/covid19
Information about the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund: For Patients may be found at
https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/cares-act-provider-relief-fund/for-patients/index.html