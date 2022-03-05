RICHARDSON, Texas – The Cameron tennis program picked up their first two Lone Star Conference weekly honors of the spring as Vasilisa Polunova and Kristian Kubik were named the Players of the Week on Friday.
Polunova helped the Aggies pull off a big upset this week as they beat No. 5 Columbus State 5-2. The junior and her partner Karolina Glowinska were the only CU doubles team to earn a win, beating their counterpart 6-2. She then dominated the Cougars’ top player in singles, winning 6-1, 6-1 in the one position to help CU go 5-1 in singles play.
Polunova, a business marketing major from Moscow, Russia is 4-2 in singles and 5-1 in doubles with wins against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Thursday.
Kubik had the match-clinching win last Saturday as the Aggies took down Newman 4-3 for their second win of the year. The freshman started the battle with the Jets by winning 6-4 with doubles partner Carlos Vidal against the top team from Newman. Then with the match score tied 3-3, Kubik came back from a 7-5 set one loss to win set two 7-6 and then the third 6-2 to clinch the match for the Aggies.
A sports and exercise science major from Praha, Czech Republic, Kubik is now 3-1 in singles play and 2-3 in doubles after CU’s win over the Savage Storm.
This week’s honors were the first for both the junior Polunova and the freshman Kubik and the first for the Aggies this spring.
Both the Cameron women and men’s teams are scheduled to face Southwest Baptist on Sunday at noon.