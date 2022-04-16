NORMAN — Hudson Polk went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Tanner Tredaway notched two hits and two RBIs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 10-2 win over Pacific Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The Sooners (21-13) registered 10 stolen bases – their second game of the season with at least 10 steals (had 11 Feb. 22 against Wichita State).
Polk doubled home a run in the second inning, tripled in a run during the fourth and singled in the fifth inning. Tredaway hit a two-run double in the fourth inning as Oklahoma broke open a 6-1 lead. OU added a run in the fifth and two more in the eighth inning. The Tigers (11-23) scored in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jacob Weiss and in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Brandon Motheral.
David Sandlin (3-2) struck out five and scattered five hits and a run over 6.0 innings. Carter Campbell pitched the seventh in relief and Carson Atwood closed it out with two perfect frames.
In the second inning, Squires singled home Cade Horton and scored on Polk’s double to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead. Polk tripled to left center field in the fourth inning, scoring Squires, and crossed the plate on a groundout by Jackson Nicklaus. Three batters later, Tredaway doubled past the shortstop, plating Peyton Graham and Blake Robertson to make the score 6-1.
The Sooners were active on the basepaths Saturday, taking advantage of 10 steals and five wild pitches. Graham stole twice on his trip around the bases in the fourth inning and John Spikerman picked up his first two steals of the season. OU now has registered 80 stolen bases this season, its most since recording 98 steals in 2010.
The Sooners are back at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Tuesday for a contest against Wichita State. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.