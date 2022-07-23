BLAINE, Minn. —Scott Piercy continued his assault on the TPC Twin Cities course but his chase to the title was slowed by a strong storm system that delayed play for several hours and left Piercy and eight others to mark their position and return early Sunday to wrap up the third round and prepare for the final round.

When darkness forced the delay, Piercy was leading by four strokes at 18-under par over playing partner Emiliano Grillo. Tony Finau was third at 10-under-par and Chesson Hadley was tied for fourth with Doug Ghim at 9-under. J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati, and Jared Wolfe were all tied at 9-under par.

