BLAINE, Minn. —Scott Piercy continued his assault on the TPC Twin Cities course but his chase to the title was slowed by a strong storm system that delayed play for several hours and left Piercy and eight others to mark their position and return early Sunday to wrap up the third round and prepare for the final round.
When darkness forced the delay, Piercy was leading by four strokes at 18-under par over playing partner Emiliano Grillo. Tony Finau was third at 10-under-par and Chesson Hadley was tied for fourth with Doug Ghim at 9-under. J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati, and Jared Wolfe were all tied at 9-under par.
Piercy, who shot 64 Friday to take control, was able to keep up his attack on the pins as the “lift, clean and replace” allowed the golfers a great opportunity to keep putting pressure on the chasers.
It was more of the same type of play that had Piercy leading the way Friday.
“It’s been a little bit since I’ve played like I feel like I should play,” said Piercy, who had missed four of his last six cuts. “To kind of prove it to myself again, I know it’s in there, it’s just like, okay, how do we get it out of me.
“There’s a lot of business to take care of this weekend, but to come out the first two days and do what I did gives me a lot of confidence going into the weekend.”
The 43-year-old Piercy, at 138th place in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top 125 making the playoffs and keeping full PGA Tour status, needs a strong finish over the final three weeks of the PGA Tour season.
“I’ve been out here a long time, I know what I need to do,” he said. “Just wishing I’d have done it earlier in the season.”
Grillo eagled the par-5 6th.
“Obviously that one on 6, it’s a big plus to steal two and it’s a hole that’s kind of hard to get in two, so solid day,” Grillo said.