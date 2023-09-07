Personnel Control Facility unveils 'Operation Forward March'

 Chris Gardner/Fort Sill

Established in 1971 during the Vietnam War, the Personnel Control Facility (PCF) began as one of 21 facilities primarily processing Army deserters. Fast-forward half a century, the PCF has evolved, and today it continues to process deserters, but it also assists soldiers sentenced to over 120 days of confinement and punitive discharge — helping reintegrate them back into civilian life through their latest initiative, Operation Forward March.

When soldiers are convicted, as a result of a court-marital, they have the right to appeal. As they await this appellate process, they’re placed on excess leave without pay. Josh Liscano, the PCF Deputy to the commander, shed light on this intricate process. “Once a soldier is dropped from the rolls, we step in. Depending on circumstances, they might be processed through us or directed elsewhere. If a soldier goes AWOL (absent without leave) and they’re permanent party, they generally return to their unit, barring those overseas,” he explained.

