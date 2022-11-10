Pentagon leader learns about ‘Sound of Freedom'

Sally Pfenning, Director of Resources Integration for the Deputy Chief of Staff, left gets a history lesson about the Medicine Bluffs from Fort Sill Garrison. Pfenning stopped by Fort Sill in October to learn about the post.

 Capt. Jeffery Sanders/Fort Sill

Fort Sill Garrison connected what is happening here at Fort Sill with what is happening at the Pentagon with a simple leader visit. Sally Pfenning, Director of Resources Integration for the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 came to learn about the post Oct. 24-26 but left an artillery fan.

“That was one the top three coolest things I’ve gotten to do in my career,” said Pfenning, after experiencing a live fire exercise up close.