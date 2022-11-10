Pentagon leader learns about ‘Sound of Freedom'

Sally Pfenning, Director of Resources Integration for the Deputy Chief of Staff, left gets a history lesson about the Medicine Bluffs from Fort Sill Garrison. Pfenning stopped by Fort Sill in October to learn about the post.
Fort Sill Garrison connected what is happening here at Fort Sill with what is happening at the Pentagon with a simple leader visit. Sally Pfenning, Director of Resources Integration for the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 came to learn about the post Oct. 24-26 but left an artillery fan.
“That was one the top three coolest things I’ve gotten to do in my career,” said Pfenning, after experiencing a live fire exercise up close.
Pfenning watched as Soldiers in 428th Field Artillery Brigade showed the technical side of artillery, represented by the fire direction center, and the tactical side, represented by the gunline.
“This is what we call the ‘Sound of Freedom,’” said Col. Jim Peay, Fort Sill Garrison commander.
Pfenning, an engineer and former director of Directorate of Public Works, was shown around the barracks on the installation. She was privy to their conditions and offered insight into the future of the structures across the post.
Due to Fort Sill’s extensive past, Mrs. Pfenning was given a tour of Fort Sill’s history by Julia Sibillia, Garrison deputy commander. She saw Flipper’s Ditch, Medicine Bluffs, and local relics.
At the Patriot Club, Mrs. Pfenning hosted a luncheon for junior employees and Army fellows to foster a culture of mentorship. Attendees at the luncheon posed questions to Pfenning and advice on how she went from a GS03 to senior executive service.
Lastly, Pfenning joined the walking town hall led by Peay. The walking town hall is when the Garrison headquarters, Military Housing Office, and Corvias go door-to-door in the designated community to address any housing issues. Because of this, she witnessed firsthand the level of interaction between the Garrison and the people who live on post.
Pfenning said, “I just love the old town feel of wandering down the street with the Garrison team, and Corvias the housing partner. Watching people come out of their homes to talk on their front porches. We got to hear what was happening in their homes, and how quickly many things were being responded to as well as jumping into helping get fixed that which had not yet handled. This is what putting ‘People First’ is all about.”