NFL Draft Football

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

 AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL draft has begun! The Carolina Panthers kicked off Thursday night’s proceedings by taking quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. The draft can be viewed on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Follow for live updates from Associated Press reporters across the country.

What to know:

Tags

Recommended for you