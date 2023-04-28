KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL draft has begun! The Carolina Panthers kicked off Thursday night’s proceedings by taking quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. The draft can be viewed on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Follow for live updates from Associated Press reporters across the country.
What to know:
— Panthers make Bryce Young top pick in the NFL draft
— Eagles select Georgia’s Jalen Carter, who had role in fatal crash
TRADING PLACES AT NFL DRAFT
NFL teams are wheeling and dealing on the first night of the draft.
After selecting quarterback C,J. Stroud with the second overall pick, the Houston Texans kicked off a flurry of draft-day trades by getting the third overall pick from Arizona and selecting linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
The Cardinals got the 12th pick from the Texans but quickly sent that selection to Detroit for the sixth overall selection so they could draft tackle Paris Johnson.
The Lions selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 after the Eagles and Bears swapped picks so Philly could take Jalen Carter at No. 9. Chicago, which once owned the No. 1 overall pick before sending it to the Panthers, drafted tackle Darnell Wright at No. 10.
Then, the Steelers and Patriots swapped picks. Pittsburgh got tackle Broderick Jones at No. 14 and the Patriots grabbed cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick.
ALABAMA PLAYERS GO EARLY
Alabama is the early leader on NFL draft night.
Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was the top overall pick by the Carolina Panthers and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. went third to the Houston Texans. No major surprises there, but then Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs going 12th overall to the Detroit Lions.
Gibbs is the second running back selected so far. Bijan Robinson of Texas went eighth overall to the Atlanta Falcons.
And while Gibbs was considered the next best running back behind Robinson, he was widely expected to get drafted in the middle of Friday’s Round 2.
Running back is a position that teams are usually reluctant to spend first-round picks on, much less at the top of Round 1.
EAGLES TAKE CARTER AT NO. 9
Carter is a 313-pound defensive-stopper with power and quickness who collapses pockets as deftly as he splits double-teams. The Eagles selected him ninth overall but he might have gone even higher were it not for questions about his maturity and legal problems. He’s on probation after pleading no contest to reckless driving and racing, charges related to an auto accident that killed a Georgia teammate and a football staffer.
RICHARDSON’S DECLARATION
“I’m going to be a dynamic player for the franchise. I’m going to work hard and I’m going to be a leader. But it’s time to make my own legacy now. No more Cam-Jacksons. It’s Anthony Richardson now.” – new Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who has called himself Cam Jackson, a combination of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, in describing his stature and style.
SEAHAWKS TAKE WITHERSPOON
As a senior, Witherspoon is a rarity by being selected this high in the NFL draft. He’s a physical and disruptive defensive back who is aggressive on the field but patient in life. He didn’t play football until midway through high school and spent a year at a junior college before going to Illinois, where he took a huge leap as a senior to become one of the nation’s best players.
RICHARDSON GOES NO. 4
Some things to know about the quarterback the Indianapolis Colts selected out of Florida. Richardson is 6-foot-4 and just shy of 250 pounds. He’s the most intriguing quarterback prospect in the class with Cam Newton-tipe size, athleticism and arm strength. But he’s still very raw. He had 13 career starts and only 393 pass attempts in three seasons at Florida. He’ll need to work on his mechanics and become a more accurate passer in the pros like Josh Allen did in Buffalo.
TEXANS TRADE UP, TAKE WILL ANDERSON JR.
After the Houston Texans got their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud they made a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up and took Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Here is some things to know about the defensive standout:
With so many potential franchise quarterbacks coming out this year, there was no way Anderson was going to be the first overall pick. But he was projected as the top non-QB prospect in the draft and was the the best defensive player selected. He racked up 34 1/2 sacks and 62 tackles for loss in 41 games at Alabama.
TEXANS TAKE STROUD NO. 2
The Houston Texans have selected C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick. Here are some things to know about the former Ohio State quarterback:
He has elite accuracy and touch combined with good arm strength and size at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds. He broke a Big Ten record held by Drew Brees by throwing 85 touchdown passes over two seasons. But while he’s flashed above-average athleticism, he has at times seemed reluctant to use it and has a tendency to linger in the pocket and lock on receivers, habits he’ll have to break in the NFL.
BRYCE YOUNG GOES NO. 1
The Carolina Panthers have selected Bryce Young as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Here are some things to know about quarterback out of Alabama:
For the last quarter century or so any undersized quarterback prospect has been compared to Drew Brees. Maybe one day Young, at 5-foot-10, will be the one drawing such comparisons. He is a poised leader and creative playmaker with an elite combination of instincts and intelligence with a good arm, but, boy, is he small for an NFL quarterback.
NFL HONORS VIRGINIA PLAYERS
The NFL honored the three University of Virginia football players that were slain in November as the honorary first players selected in the draft.
The families of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were presented jerseys with their names and the No. 23 on them before a crowd of more than 100,000 in front of Kansas City’s Union Station.
RAIDERS FAN: DRAFT IS OUR SUPER BOWL
Fans from across the country have converged on downtown Kansas City for the NFL draft.
Las Vegas Raiders fan Isaac Lingelbach said he drove about 2 1/2 hours to celebrate what he calls their “Super Bowl” in the heart of Chiefs country.
It’s a reversal from a year ago, when many Chiefs fans headed to Las Vegas for the draft.