Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso watches her team play against LSU during a game earlier this season in Baton Rouge, La. Gasso’s Sooners won their 36th straight victory Saturday on a no-hitter and clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference title.
NORMAN — No. 1 Oklahoma rolled to its 36th consecutive victory with a run-rule no-hitter on Saturday, beating Kansas 14-0 in five innings.
With the victory, Oklahoma (44-1, 14-0) clinched a share of the 2023 Big 12 regular season title and are one conference win away from winning the title outright. It marks OU’s 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season crown and 15th overall.
The day was highlighted by a combined no-hitter from pitchers Nicole May and Kierston Deal, OU’s fourth no-hit performance of the season, eighth straight conference shutout and 28th shutout on the year.
The offense went yard three times, capped by an emotional pinch-hit blast from super senior Grace Green in the fourth inning. Jayda Coleman and Kinzie Hansen each homered for the second straight day to help the Sooners to their 53rd straight conference series win.
OU exploded out of the gates with eight runs on seven hits in the first inning. RBI singles from Cydney Sanders, Alyssa Brito and Haley Lee started the scoring prior to a Kansas (22-23, 4-10) error that allowed another run across. Coleman capped the explosive start with her team-leading 13th home run of the season.
The only blemish on May’s day was a hit by pitch in the second inning as she retired the side at the top of the third before the Sooners poured in three more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Following a double from freshman Jocelyn Erickson, the frosh’s eighth of the season, Hansen blasted her 10th homer of the year to right center. After a walk to Rylie Boone and Coleman double to left, fellow junior All-American Tiare Jennings brought in Boone with a sac-fly RBI to center.
Green put a bow on the game with her three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was the super senior’s second of the season—first since the season-opening weekend on Feb. 12—and 26th of her career.
May finished with a line of four innings pitched, no hits, runs or walks to go with four strikeouts. Deal entered in the fifth and retired the side, allowing no runs, hits or walks for OU’s 70th no-hitter in program history.
At the plate, Coleman led OU with a perfect 3-for-3 performance with a home run, double and three RBIs, while nine Sooners registered a hit in the contest. Hansen chipped in a 2-for-2 day with one homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.
OU looks to secure the Big 12 title outright in Sunday’s series finale, set for a 1 p.m. CT start at Marita Hynes Field. Following the conclusion of the game will be a ceremony celebrating OU’s four super seniors: Grace Green, Haley Lee, Grace Lyons and Alex Storako.