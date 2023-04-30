Oklahoma LSU Softball

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso watches her team play against LSU during a game earlier this season in Baton Rouge, La. Gasso’s Sooners won their 36th straight victory Saturday on a no-hitter and clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference title.

NORMAN — No. 1 Oklahoma rolled to its 36th consecutive victory with a run-rule no-hitter on Saturday, beating Kansas 14-0 in five innings.

With the victory, Oklahoma (44-1, 14-0) clinched a share of the 2023 Big 12 regular season title and are one conference win away from winning the title outright. It marks OU’s 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season crown and 15th overall.

