Here's a look at the 24 scholarship players who signed with Oklahoma football's 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday as the 72-hour early signing period began:Name, Position, Height, Weight, Hometown (School)Adepoju Adebawore, WDE, 6-4, 240, North Kansas City, Mo.Jackson Arnold, QB, 6-1, 205, Denton, Texas (Guyer)Joshua Bates, C, 6-3, 305, Durango, Colo.Keyon Brown, WR, 6-3, 188, Tallahassee, Fla. (Rickards)Lewis Carter, OLB, 6-0, 205, Tampa, Fla. (Catholic)Kendel Dolby, CB, 5-11, 180, Urbana, Ohio (NEO)Cayden Green, OG, 6-5, 315, Lee's Summit, Mo. (North)Kalib Hicks, RB, 5-11, 195, Denton, Texas (Ryan)Logan Howland, OT, 6-7, 280, Princeton, N.J. (The Hun School)Jacobe Johnson, DB/WR, 6-3, 183, MustangDerrick Leblanc, SDE, 6-5, 265, Kissimmee, Fla. (Osceola)Erik McCarty, S/RB, 6-2, 180, McAlesterDaeh McCullough, S, 6-2, 200, South Bend, Ind. (St. Joseph)Kade McIntyre, Ath., 6-4, 210, Fremont, Neb. (Archbishop Bergan)Samuel Omosigho, OLB, 6-1, 208, Heartland, Texas (Crandall)Heath Ozaeta, OT, 6-6, 300, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Mount Si)Jaquaize Pettaway, WR, 5-11, 170, Houston (Langham Creek)Phil Picciotti, ILB, 6-3, 225, Perkasie, Pa. (IMG Academy)Ashton Sanders, DT, 6-1, 270, Pasadena, Calif. (Cathedral)Daylan Smothers, RB, 5-11, 182, Charlotte, N.C. (West Charlotte)Markus Strong, DL, 6-3, 265, Raiford, Fla. (Union County)Makari Vickers, CB, 6-1, 180, Quincy, Fla. (Robert F. Munroe)Jasiah Wagoner, CB, 5-11, 170, Spanaway, Wash. (Spanaway Lake)Taylor Wein, SDE, 6-5, 235, Brentwood, Tenn. (Nolensville)