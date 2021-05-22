NORMAN — The No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma softball team scored six runs in the fifth inning to complete the rally and beat the No. 2 seed of the Norman Regional, Wichita State, 7-5.
Senior captain Lynnsie Elam hit two home runs in the game while freshman Tiare Jennings tied things up in the sixth, prior to senior Jocelyn Alo hitting the go-ahead RBI.
Elam finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two homers to pace the Sooners at the plate. It marked the second time in the past four games that Elam has gone yard twice in a single game. She also batted in four runs for the second time of the season and third time of her career.
The top two home-run hitting teams in the country didn’t disappoint in Saturday’s matchup, combining for five home runs. Nine of the 12 runs scored came via the long ball.
Wichita State opened the scoring in the first inning on a solo blast from Madison Perrigan before OU answered in the bottom of the second courtesy of Elam’s first home run of the contest.
After a scoreless third, the Shockers plated a go-ahead run on a solo shot from Ryleigh Buck.
The OU bats woke up in the fifth inning with the Sooners scoring six runs on four hits. Following a walk to redshirt senior Nicole Mendes, Jennings ripped an RBI double off the left field wall to plate Mendes and tie the game. The next at-bat, Player of the Year finalist Alo hit an RBI double up the middle to score the go-ahead run.
Sophomore Kinzie Hansen ripped OU’s third consecutive hit on an RBI single up the middle to score pinch runner Kinsey Koeltzow. After a fielder’s choice and stolen bag from freshman Jayda Coleman and walk to Grace Lyons, Elam launched her second home run of the day and 24th career round-tripper.
The Shockers fought back with three runs on Buck’s second home run of the game in the sixth but redshirt senior Giselle Juarez and freshman Nicole May combined to finish the game for OU and secure the win.
Juarez collected her team-best 18th win of the season in the circle, entering in the fourth and going two innings, striking out a pair, walking one and scattering three hits with three runs. May threw 1.1 innings and got the second save of her career. She retired four of the six batters she faced and collected the final out of the game via strikeout to leave two runners stranded.
Oklahoma brought its home run tally to 136 courtesy of Elam’s two blasts. The mark stands alone for second in NCAA history for single-season home runs.
Elam’s two homers marked the 16th time an OU player has hit two or more round-trippers in 2021.
Additionally, OU has hit two-plus home runs in 39 of its 49 games.
The Sooners improve to 3-2 in games in which they trailed after four innings.
Oklahoma advances to the NCAA Norman Regional final and will face the winner of Saturday night’s Wichita State-Texas A&M game for a spot in the Super Regionals.
The Sooners are one win from being supers bound, while the winner of WSU vs. Texas A&M would have to beat OU twice to advance.
OSU races into regional finals
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State softball team improved to 44-9 on the season and advanced to the NCAA Stillwater Regional finals with a 9-3 victory against Mississippi State on Saturday.
Cowgirl ace Carrie Eberle got the start in the circle and picked up her 22nd win of the season. Eberle pitched her 16th complete game of the season, striking out three Bulldogs and giving up two earned runs.
The Bulldogs took an early 2-1 after two and half innings, then OSU put up five runs in the bottom of the third to take and hold the lead.
Kiley Naomi (3-for-4, RBI) led the third off with a solo shot, her 13th of the season and third consecutive game with a home run. The Cowgirls kept up the momentum with Alysen Febrey (3-for-4, 2 RBI), Sydney Pennington (2-for-4, 3 RBI), and Reagan Wright (1-for-2, 2 RBI) all picking up RBI in the third.
Oklahoma State tacked on another three runs in the fourth inning via a Febrey double and Pennington single to lock themselves into the regional final.
Naomi’s home run was the 83rd of the season for the Cowgirls, breaking the Oklahoma State single season record. The previous record was 82, which was set in 2019.
The Cowgirls will be back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m. for the regional final. Oklahoma State’s opponent is to be determined.
Hall of Fame to be at capacity
OKLAHOMA CITY –– USA Softball, the National Governing Body of Softball in the United States, announced today that the NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS) held at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex will now operate at 100 percent fan capacity following the updated guidance from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.
As advised by local health authorities and the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, fans in attendance at the NCAA WCWS are highly encouraged to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing while inside the complex.
The USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of hosting the NCAA WCWS, which will take place June 3-9 as the top eight teams in Division I softball compete for the coveted National Championship title. Single session tickets for the NCAA WCWS will go on sale online on Thursday, May 27 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NCAA.com/wcws.
For more information on the NCAA WCWS, visit ncaa.com.