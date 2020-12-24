NORMAN – Cash Balke has become the first University of Oklahoma graduate to join the Space Force.
He commissioned into the Space Force on Dec. 19, one of less than 100 cadets to be commissioned into the newly formed military branch this spring. Balke, from Edmond, graduated Dec. 18 with a degree in aerospace engineering and was a member of Air Force ROTC Detachment 675.
When the Trump administration announced the formation of Space Force last year, Balke said, “it’s like the stars aligned.” He said he’s always been interested in space and that being selected is a dream come true.
“When I got the news, I was ecstatic because I couldn’t believe it,” Balke said. “It’s a huge honor.”
Col. Justin Boldenow, Air Force commander of the 675 Detachment, said, “We (Air Force ROTC) are at the University of Oklahoma to find and qualify leaders for service to our nation. … I am proud of 2nd Lt. Balke’s accomplishments through the Air Force ROTC program, and I look forward to all he will accomplish with the U.S. Space Force.”