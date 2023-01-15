STILLWATER— Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team ran its winning streak to three in a row after knocking off TCU, 80-70, in front of 2,540 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowgirls improved to 13-4 overall and 3-2 in league play, while TCU dipped to 6-10 and 0-5.
“I didn’t like the way we finished, I thought we got a little too casual,” OSU Head Coach Jayce Hoyt said. “But give credit to TCU, they did a good job defensively taking some things away from us.”
Offensively, OSU did its damage from beyond the arc, matching the school’s single-game mark with 14 made 3-pointers. The Cowgirls hit 50 percent of their attempts on the day. The total matched the previous mark set on Dec. 22, 2011 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Cowgirls hit 55 percent from the floor in the first quarter, but eight OSU turnovers allowed TCU to stay within striking distance. The Cowgirls held a 16-8 lead through the first 10 minutes.
In the second, OSU took its first double-digit lead of the contest three minutes into the period at 23-12. However, the Horned Frogs would cut the margin to three before OSU would ultimately push the margin back to 37-29 at the break courtesy of a trey from Naomie Alnatas with 36 seconds left.
The lead would swell to as many as 18 in the third quarter before TCU once again chipped away and got within nine at 56-47 with less than a minute remaining.
The Cowgirls opened the fourth with back-to-back 3-pointers from Alnatas and Lior Garzon and Alnatas hit two more threes to push the margin to 20 on both occasions.
Alnatas would finish with a team-high 24 points on an 8-of-17 shooting performance. The standout guard connected on six of her 12 3-point attempts while grabbing five rebounds to go with two assists.
Lexy Keys hit four of her five shots, including all three of her attempts beyond the arc, to finish with 13 points.
Garzon added 13 points, including three 3-pointers of her own.