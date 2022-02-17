The investigator tasked with tracking down the money from “Think Lawton” testified Wednesday in the trial of a former Lawton City Councilman accused of embezzling $6,000 from the fund.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Special Agent Chris Ray testified he could only corroborate where $1,150 of Preston Gates’ political donation given to Caleb Davis went to its intended use.
In the August 2019 interview, Davis mentioned more than once that “’Think Lawton’ is his private business,” Ray testified.
Preston Gates testified Tuesday that $2,000 was identified to go to each of the campaigns of Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 6; Onreka Johnson, Ward 7; and Randy Warren, Ward 8; with a $6,000 check to be divided evenly among them. He testified to writing “6,7 and 8” on the “for” line of the check as showing its intent.
In September 2018, Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith requested the OSBI investigate the allegations against Davis.
Gates learned through the OSBI investigation that Davis took his $6,000 check and on May 22, 2017, opened a “doing business as” “Think Lawton” bank account where he deposited the Gates’ check and immediately withdrew $5,500 as a “consulting fee.”
Ray asked Davis during the interview why he believes Gates soured on him, blaming in part failed business ventures between them.
“Preston’s after me,” he told the agent. “He never asked me where the money went. … I would’ve written him a check if he’d come to me.”
The video interview was stopped in court on Wednesday and Special Associate District Judge Mark Flanagan said no more would be shown by a pre-trial agreement between District Attorney Kyle Cabelka and Davis’ lawyer, David Smith, of Norman.
“What you saw is the information you need,” Flanagan told the jury.
Ray testified he made multiple requests of Davis for receipts and invoices for “Think Lawton” expenses for the three council campaigns. He said he received two.
Next, Ray testified about the bank records for “Think Lawton” as well as for the Oklahoma Freedom Foundation (OFF), a PAC (political actions committee).
Of the expenditures between May and November 2017, Ray testified he was “comfortable” with four of the expenditures, totaling $1,150. He noted that in October 2017 there were several expenditures but didn’t believe any were regarding the three candidates.
During cross-examination, Davis had Ray acknowledge that Davis spoke with investigators “voluntarily.”
Smith went through the invoices identified in the “Think Lawton” and OFF bank accounts and showed there were expenditures totaling close to $8,000. A $2,000 donation to the OFF was made from Gates’ donation, according to attorney Clay Hillis’ testimony on Tuesday afternoon.
In Tuesday’s testimony, Ashley Gates testified to Davis wanting her and her husband, Preston, to be co-treasurers of OFF.
In conversation with The Constitution Wednesday, she clarified she asked Hillis if it is legal for a husband and a wife to be co-treasurers because it leaves no checks and balances. She said she was told there was no issue.
No contributions were received during that time until they asked to be removed from its board.
The trial will continue today with one more prosecution witness before the defense presents its case.