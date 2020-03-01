Transhumanist, journalist, entrepreneur and futurist.
On health care: The tax free Federal Land Dividend basic income will provide enough money for all people to afford private insurance. Develop and spread science and technology to eliminate all disabilities in humans who have them. Prohibit bans on genetic editing, cloning and other radical science.
On income taxes: He advocates dismantling the IRS and phasing out all individual taxes. He favors a national sales tax. He would encourage billionaires to commit and follow through on the Giving Pledge, where ultra rich individual pledge to give back to society much of their wealth.
On immigration: He advocates for nearly open borders. All immigrants would be on a probationary period for the first three years after they enter the country before being granted citizenship. Some government-issued technology may be used to track them. All immigrants must leave a $1,000 security deposit in order to get into the country. This is returned to them (with average interest) after three years of integrating into the system. The $1,000 will be spent to deport violators who break immigration laws.