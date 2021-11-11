Veterans Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VeteransWhether they are in the Navy, Air Force, Army or most recent Space ForceThey will always be a very good and reliable sourceThey may be young or they may be oldBut they have always served brave and boldSome of them may have diedBut each and every one fought with prideSome may be deployed and some may notBut we do miss them an awful lotThey fought bravely for the nationThey are a very big inspirationThey have always kept the USA freeAlways and forever you clearly seeFor our freedom they fought really hardAnd they never ever let down their guardThey are all very loyal soldiersBut giving up their life seems life a real big boulderEven if the sun doesn’t shine not a single rayAt least we know we can celebrate every Veterans DayMadison Isham, 11, MacArthur Middle School.Editor’s Note: Madison wrote this poem in honor of her grandfather and veteran, Mike Richter, last year when she attended Flower Mound School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Richter Madison Military Veterans Day Poem Editor's Note Soldier Flower Mound School Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists