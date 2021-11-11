Veterans

Whether they are in the Navy, Air Force, Army or most recent Space Force

They will always be a very good and reliable source

They may be young or they may be old

But they have always served brave and bold

Some of them may have died

But each and every one fought with pride

Some may be deployed and some may not

But we do miss them an awful lot

They fought bravely for the nation

They are a very big inspiration

They have always kept the USA free

Always and forever you clearly see

For our freedom they fought really hard

And they never ever let down their guard

They are all very loyal soldiers

But giving up their life seems life a real big boulder

Even if the sun doesn’t shine not a single ray

At least we know we can celebrate every Veterans Day

Madison Isham, 11, MacArthur Middle School.

Editor’s Note: Madison wrote this poem in honor of her grandfather and veteran, Mike Richter, last year when she attended Flower Mound School.