Tulsi Gabbard

Hawaii Army National Guard major who serves as the U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district. Elected in 2012, she is the first Hindu member of Congress and the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress.
On health care: Gabbard supports a national healthcare insurance program that covers uninsured as well as under-insured people and allows supplemental but not duplicative private insurance. She supports a single-payer system where everyone contributes and is covered, and that will also allow individuals to access private insurance if they choose.
On the economy: Gabbard favors measures such as restoring the Glass-Steagall Act, breaking up too-big-to-fail banks, strengthening protections against predatory lending practices, increasing capital requirements for the nation’s largest banks, and banning naked credit default swaps.
On immigration: She said it would be her policy to balance border security, have an asylum process that reflects our values as a nation of immigrants, and include a path to legal status for DREAMers.