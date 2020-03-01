A hedge fund manager, philanthropist, environmentalist, liberal activist and fundraiser.
On health care: Steyer said he does not support eliminating private health insurance to replace it with a government-run single-payer system. “I believe the way that we should end employment-based health care is providing a public option that is so much cheaper and better.”
On the economy: Anyone worth $32 million or more will pay 1 cent more on the dollar. At 500 million, that goes up to 1 and a half cents. And at 1 billion dollars, that number hits 2 cents. Over a decade, that’s 1.7 trillion dollars in tax revenue — which will go toward things like fixing health care, creating new jobs in a clean energy economy, and funding education.
On immigration: Steyer supports a pathway to citizenship for the 10.5-12 million undocumented Americans. He will move to reinstate and extend Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), including Advance Parole for DACA recipients, and enact Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA),. Tom will end the racist Muslim ban.