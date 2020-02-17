These days, I am missing Lawton’s incredible military community, but I am grateful for the pockets of support I’m finding all around me in the midst of yet another military move.
From the U.S. Air Force veteran at the DMV who patiently helped me update my vehicle registration to the local YMCA branch that generously signed me up for a discounted membership due to my husband’s upcoming overseas assignment, I am thankful for those who see fit to help support military families. It might sound cheesy, but every small kindness means so much when everything around you is shifting — again.
Army life is far from perfect, I don’t have to tell many of you that. But there are moments where the perks help make it all a bit easier. A friendly welcome, a helping hand, a bit of local insight, even a discount or a tour helps quell any anxieties that might arise when settling into a new place.
There is a small Air Force community in my new city, and I’m quickly learning that military is military — we take care of each other.
Wichita, Kan., is home to McConnell Air Force Base, named for brothers Fred and Thomas McConnell, who both served as Air Force pilots in World War II. McConnell’s history dates back to 1924, when Wichita hosted more than 100,000 people for the National Air Congress. The base is now home to refueling wings and an intelligence wing.
Last week, I was able to visit the base and stop by the Commissary, the Exchange and the fitness center, where the administrators kindly signed me up for 24-hour access. It’s a small base, and McConnell’s resources and grounds don’t begin to compare to Fort Sill — my home for the past six months — but it felt familiar and friendly, a welcoming oasis.
Otherwise, my new home is coming together, full of well-loved furniture, houseplants and cozy corners. Even my pup, Riley, is feeling more at home (a dog bed in nearly every room will do that). For the first time in her nearly five years of life, she’s got her own backyard, which she’s learning how to explore. And just about five blocks down the street, there’s a spacious city park with room to chase bunnies and Frisbees. What more could a dog want?
I’ve been slowly discovering all the gems in my new neighborhood, including a lovely bookstore and a delicious Mediterranean deli. But mostly, I’ve been taking the time to enjoy my new home in our last few days before John flies to South Korea for the next year. We’ve been hosting friends and family for dinner, hanging our favorite paintings on the walls and taking care of all the administrative tasks that seem to pile up in a move.
Each day feels precious, but I’m also ready to dive into the next season and further explore my new community. If I learned one thing during my time in Lawton, it’s that getting out and connecting with others is the best way to make a new place feel more like a true home. Maybe I’ll join a book club, make other military friends on base or find ways to support the local arts and nonprofit communities. The possibilities are endless.
Building a new home is not always the easiest endeavor, especially when it’s the second big move in a mere six months, but I’m grateful for the support I’ve received and hopeful that this year will be one of learning, growing and celebrating life — all over again.
Hannah Maginot is a part-time features and area reporter for The Lawton Constitution. Send her story ideas from your neck of the woods at hannah.maginot@swoknews.com.