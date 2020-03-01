Businessman, real estate tycoon, developer and car dealer from San Diego, Calif.
On health care: “We must lower costs, maintain or improve quality and have open access. We must readdress healthcare reform in a way that addresses cost and quality along with access. Catastrophic insurance coverage would probably be the best starting point to begin the reassessment. From there, we could build upon that to ensure operational efficiency while minimizing the potential for abuse.”
On the economy: We need to rebalance the relationship between regulation, taxation, and economic expansion so that the private sector can create new jobs and attract old ones that have migrated overseas.
On immigration: We must create a more intelligent, effective, and efficient way of welcoming immigrants to our borders by providing them with a clear path to citizenship.