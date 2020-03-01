Entrepreneur and former investment banker.
On health care: “...for each citizen that doesn’t have insurance, the government should buy the best insurance it can for $4,500; for each citizen that does have insurance, provide a $4,500 premium subsidy.”
On the economy: “The story goes that when a reporter asked the famous bank robber Willie Sutton ‘why did he rob banks,’ Sutton replied, ‘Because that’s where the money is.’ Sorry, rich people, you’ve got the money and we’ve got bills to pay. Your only consolation will be a promise to savagely cut spending, which will probably hurt you too. But better the tax-person than the mob.”
On immigration: “Let’s Not Build a Wall... when a 50,000 volt electric fence would be cheaper and much more ‘effective.’”