Mayor of South Bend, Ind., from 2012-2020. He was a naval intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve, attaining the rank of lieutenant. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014.
On health care: He opposed Republican efforts to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. In 2018, Buttigieg said he favored Medicare for All. During his presidential campaign, Buttigieg has promoted “Medicare for All Who Want It” (a public option for health insurance). Buttigieg has described “Medicare for All Who Want It” as a possible precursor or “glide path” to single-payer health insurance. He also favors a partial expansion of Medicare that would allow Americans ages 50 to 64 to buy into Medicare.
On the economy: Buttigieg has pledged about $1 trillion for various infrastructure projects over the next 10 years. He estimates this funding would create at least 6 million jobs.
On immigration: Buttigieg supports Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).