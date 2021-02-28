As we watched the last vestiges of snow fade away last week, I was staggered by how fast things change. In a week, we went from single-digit temps and the biggest snowfall the area’s seen in years to a balmy springlike day that made you want to break out the shorts and/or flip- flops.
What is it they say? If you don’t like Oklahoma’s weather, just wait a minute. It’ll change.
---
And, watching everyone on the hill on the backside of Cameron’s stadium reinforced how, for lots of people, snowfall just brings out the sense of peace, or joy, in lots of area residents. I got to see videos of a couple of my grandchildren, aged 2 and 5, sledding, making snow angels and tossing snowballs at their parents. If you’ve lived around here for a while, you know how rare it is to have enough snow to do all those things in a meaningful or lasting way.
One year when I was in school at OU, we had enough that spawned a “legendary” snowball fight. I wasn’t directly involved, but a number of my friends were. It reportedly started at the “jock” dorms (back when that was a thing) at the corner of Jenkins and Lindsey with a number of the student athletes taking advantage of the above-average snowfall.
It then moved to the dorm area, and then those two groups migrated over toward the Greek houses. Friends told me there were pitched battles, between the fraternities, the athletes and the rest of the student body. One friend returned, nearly with a black eye, having caught a snow-projectile directly in the face.
He was smiling from ear to ear.
---
The snow was largely gone by Monday. I don’t know about you, but it was far quicker than I anticipated. Lots of winter storm “droppings”, whether ice or snow, tend to linger far longer.
And it reminded me of a time it lasted far longer. Early March, is what I remember these days.
I think it was my freshman year at OU in 1977 that we had a heavy snowfall and a long stretch of low temperatures. As I recall, I was taking part in a study group (not the norm for January), and we decided to take a break from studying and revel in the snow. This may or may not have been the same storm mentioned earlier. The years have blurred some of those activities and memories.
My recollection is we started with the idea to make a snowman. But that first evolved into making a GIANT snowman, then morphed into just making a giant snowball, realizing we lacked the ladders necessary to build the snowman.
We rolled the snowball around the yard, building its girth until it became almost too heavy to push. So, our best option at that point was to push it down the slope of the yard until we’d gone about as far as we could go. By that time, the snowball was about four or five feet in diameter and due to its weight, we could push no farther. So, we started packing by hand.
In the end, that icy orb was 7-8 feet tall. Exhausted, cold and tired, we headed back to the study group, immensely proud of our minimalist snow sculpture.
That night it rained, turning that giant snowball into the biggest “hailstone” you’ve ever seen. It was there, in some form, for weeks.
But long before it disappeared for good, it left its mark in another way.
This is all conjecture, but based on the “clues” left, someone driving down the street a day or so later saw our giant snowball and imagined the powdery explosion that would result in plowing into it with their car.
Based on tire tracks, they jumped the curb, got as much traction and speed as they could muster and tried to smash our snowball and pulverize it.
I mentioned it had rained, right?
Apparently, our giant iceball fared better than their car. The next morning, we found the evidence in the tracks across the yard.
And plastic pieces of car in a trail down the street from the scene of the “crime”.
I’ve long wondered what the bill was to fix their car.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.