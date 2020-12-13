Word that the U.S. House and Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act last week was great news for Southwest Oklahoma.
The Senate passed the bill 84-13 on Friday. The U.S. House passed it by a margin of 335-78 earlier in the week. The bill now goes to President Trump, who has threatened to veto the bill. Doing so would not be in the best interest of the nation or Southwest Oklahoma.
The $740 billion bill almost was derailed a few times. First, the President objected to the bill on the grounds of Section 230, which is a part of the communications code that shields Big Tech such as Facebook and Twitter from content liability. Trump wants lawmakers to impose limits on social media companies.
Trump also objects to a provision in the bill that would allow military bases named after Confederate generals to be renamed. This is not a valid reason to veto the entire bill.
The future of Section 230 and the renaming of bases can be considered at a later date. We need this defense bill to be passed now.
Then Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., objected on the grounds that the bill could limit Trump’s ability to complete the drawdown of troops in Afghanistan and Germany. That held passage of the bill up for a day before the Senate approved it Friday afternoon.
Because of the large margins by which the bill passed both chambers, it appears as if the Senate and House can override any veto attempt.
The bill contains some items which need to be taken care of now, namely a 3 percent pay raise for U.S. troops.
The bill also contains some benefits for Southwest Oklahoma.
Under the bill, Altus Air Force Base is set to receive some new KC-46s. Altus has six of the aircraft now and will take delivery of two more next year. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., also was able to halt an effort by the Air Force to divest the KC-135 aircraft at Altus until issues with the KC-46 are fixed.
Nor were Lawton and Fort Sill left out. The bill fully funds the Paladin Integrated Management program, which will benefit Elgin, Fort Sill and the Army.
Language in the bill also addresses Lawton’s attempts to create a Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) to work on defense contracts. The FISTA Trust Authority is in the process of attempting to purchase Lawton’s Central Mall to house a number of defense contractors which have expressed an interest in locating here in support of the Cross Functional teams at Sill.
We would like to thank our senators for their hard work on the bill and for making sure that Altus and Fort Sill remain vital components in the defense of our nation.