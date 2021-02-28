The county is between the proverbial rock and a hard place.
The county is seeking a 10-year extension of the 3/8ths of a cent sales tax. Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide the issue.
County commissioners say the county needs the funds generated from the tax to fund jail operations, as has been done since the facility was constructed in the 1990s. Monies generated from the tax also help fund other entities such as the Comanche County Fairgrounds, the Sheriff’s Office, rural fire departments and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.
Some of those entities, such as the fairgrounds and Sheriff’s Department, receive funds from other sources. The Sheriff’s Office receives funds from the county budget while the fairgrounds receives funds from events held there. Other entities, such as the Comanche County Industrial Authority (CCIDA) and rural fire departments, do not.
In order to increase funding to those other entities, commissioners have opted to cut funds to the Comanche County Industrial Authority. The county receives about $400,000 a month from the sales tax. Of that amount, the CCIDA receives about $38,400 a month. County commissioners have proposed cutting CCIDA’s share to $12,000 a month.
Rather than earmarking the difference — $26,400 a month — for jail operations, the money will be distributed to other entities such as the rural fire departments, the Sheriff’s Office and the fairgrounds.
And here’s where the rock and a hard place come in.
Both the jail and the CCIDA are almost totally dependent on funds generated by the county sales tax for their continued operation. The CCIDA is tasked with economic development in the county. The more businesses the CCIDA can entice to open their doors in the county, the more sales tax is generated. The more sales tax that is generated means the county has more funds to operate the jail.
The length of the tax is also worrisome. Commissioners are asking for the tax to be in effect for 10 years. Commissioners also cite a rise in the jail population — going from an average of 140 inmates per day when the jail opened in the 1990s to more than 300 inmates per day now. Unfortunately, we don’t see that trend decreasing.
So it stands to reason that in 10 years jail operations will continue to eat up more of the sales tax revenue, leaving the other entities with less and less funding.
There needs to be a better way to fund the jail operations. Operations of the jail never should have been tied to sales tax. But it was. Now might be the time to fix that.
We propose that voters reject the sales tax proposition on Tuesday and that commissioners revamp the proposal. The tax doesn’t expire until the end of the year, so there is still time to come up with another plan.
Commissioners should discuss shortening the length of the proposed tax from 10 years to five. During those five years they should examine another funding method for jail operations. Don’t keep kicking the can down the road for another board of commissioners to fix in 10 years. Let’s fix the problem now.