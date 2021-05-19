As children and young adults it was normal for us to spend hours dreaming. In our dreams we would build the life we wanted, the perfect career, spouse, and vacations. We were young and naive enough to believe we could achieve our dreams, the negative powers of the world had not yet sunk into our minds, forever changing our thoughts.
Along our path to adulthood we began to let the negative whisper take root, we started to doubt our capabilities, we stopped dreaming. We believed the world when it said we must live in this box, and this was all we could achieve. Those older than us shared stories of their failure, and the folly of their youth spent chasing a dream. We were cautioned to choose the careful path, to stay on the road most traveled, and to make the decisions we knew were safe.
Our dreams slowly dried up, and the shadows that were left were buried under to do lists, responsibilities, and prudence. Every once in a while, we would look at the few who dared to live their dreams, who chased their passions, but rather than admire them, we scoffed at their irresponsibility, their juvenile like attitude, and took pride in our adult choices. Somehow following the safe road made us better, made us more responsible. Or did it?
If we are not careful life becomes a series of monotonous actions. The passion and vigor we once had leaves us, we choose safely, not wisely, we believe in saving for tomorrow, and always say we will live tomorrow. A life spent living for tomorrow is a life wasted. Tomorrow is never promised, a better future is never guaranteed. Rather, it is on us to make the sacrifice, to work hard today, and to enjoy today.
A few years ago, I found myself in this rut. I was always living for tomorrow, thinking I could achieve my dreams tomorrow. I missed moments I could have celebrated, missed laughs with my daughter, all because I was more invested in tomorrow than the future. Life hit me in the face when my baby turned 16. Reeling at the realization that in two short years she would be gone, I suddenly, desperately understood I had to live for today. Yes, I save, make plans, and work hard so I can live the life I want tomorrow. But I never forget to celebrate today, to stop and enjoy the beauty of moments, to share a belly laugh with my daughter, secretly grateful that she wants to be with me.
If life were an hour, we are children for 10 minutes, young adults for 5 minutes, and adults for 45 minutes. We should live every minute with the richness, enthusiasm, and love for life we had at 10. As I like to say, eat the extra taco and drink the tequila. Enjoy the moment, understand life is precious and short. Chase your dreams today, dare to live. Take your shoes off and walk barefoot in the grass just because you like the way the grass tickles your toes. Recapture your childlike innocence and know you are capable of so much more than you realize. Live for today.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.