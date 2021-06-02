A few weeks ago my husband surprised me with a beautiful lab pointer mix puppy. To say I was surprised was the understatement of the year. I have longed for a sweet little girl, a puppy to coddle and love since losing my Sheebah Joy almost three years ago.
My boys, Raffy and Stark, are amazing. Each has their own unique personality, and each loves me fiercely. After the past 14 months, the time with my boys, our conversations, naps, and walks are what has kept my sanity. I faced more challenges, some of the biggest I have ever faced, doubted myself and my abilities, and lost more battles than I care to admit. Coming out on the other side of the pandemic, I feel exhausted, bruised, and battered. Raffy’s patience while I cried my woes to him, the silent, gentle love and support he gave me are the only reason I haven’t broken down. I worry our relationship is unbalanced, he gives me more than I could ever give him, yet somehow, my broken self is enough for him.
When Raffy and I lost Sheebah, we both broke. Sheebah was the only mom he had ever known, and Sheebah had been my rock during a tumultuous period. She taught me to be strong when I felt weak, to be brave when I was terrified, and to love unconditionally. She gave me everything she had and more. She made me laugh through tears, understand how to set boundaries, and taught me how to love. Her death left a crack in my heart that I honestly never thought would heal. I worried about Raffy; how would my special boy make it without his adopted mom?
As I worried for Raffy and felt sorry for myself, I walked into a conversation my mom was having with Raffy. She told him it was time for him to step up and take care of me. She knew he had what it would take to fill Sheebah’s shoes and that he was up to the task. That day, something shifted. Slowly, I stopped taking care of Raffy and he started taking care of me. His slow, quiet way became mine. I learned the value of peace, of letting things go. The joy that could be found in quiet solitude. I learned to listen to the birds and smell the wind. Raffy’s love has calmed my wild spirit.
Thinking our pack was complete, I was determined to love my boys as hard as I could. I missed Sheebah, I missed our girl time, but I treasured the memories. Understanding my grief, Rick gave me time to heal, and then found the most perfect rescue puppy. Selina “Comida” is a strong, independent girl, overflowing with love and affection. She has a deep understanding of people’s needs, and her empathy shines. My precious girl stole my heart with her first nip. Underweight, having fought and conquered parvo at a young age, she is every inch the fighter I am. She knows no fear, is confident and exotically beautiful. Her outspoken ways remind me of Sheebah and my grandmother. No one will ever put Selina in a box. She will always blaze her own trail.
Our house has shifted. No longer quiet, it is now filled with laughter, love, joy, and mischief. Selina has won over my boys, they worry and fuss over her, raising her as their own. She is quickly finding her place in the house, bringing life and curiosity back. I think Sheebah would approve.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.