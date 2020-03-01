Former mayor of New York City; CEO of Bloom-berg LP.
On health care: Called for a public option to compete with private insurance, but would not reinstate Obamacare’s individual mandate. Wants Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
On the economy: Has called for more progressive tax policy, but says the wealth tax proposed by Elizabeth Warren goes too far.
On immigration: Would rescind President Trump’s travel ban, end family separation policies, order the Department of Justice to investigate abuse at ICE and CBP and set the annual refugee resettlement target to 125,000.