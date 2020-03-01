Lawyer and philanthropist from Los Angeles.
On health care: Matern believes that universal healthcare will stifle innovation and encourage even more inefficiency and corruption in the healthcare industry. He advocates protecting health insurance coverage for everyone with pre-existing conditions; providing incentives, including tax breaks, for healthy lifestyle choices; prohibiting food stamps from being used to buy junk food.
On the economy: He would eliminate federal income tax for individuals earning $50,000 or less and families earning $100,000 or less per year and dramatically reduce the complexity of the tax code and the size of the IRS.
On immigration: Provide a fast track for immigration that fills our labor shortages, provide a pathway to legal status and citizenship for Dreamers, treat refugees and asylum seekers with dignity, immigrants should abide by our immigration laws.