Lately, I’m feeling creative. Have I painted any masterpieces or penned a sonnet? No, but I’ve got the bug to make and build nonetheless.
The drive to create is something so honest, it’s one of my favorite things about us as humans.
For many, the concept of creativity is often synonymous with art, conjuring images of painters, writers, musicians, dancers, and photographers at work. But I believe creativity flows in each of us and can take on so many forms.
My mom is your quintessential “type A” gal: painfully punctual, overly organized with a black-and-white lens through which she views the world. She often likes to say she is “not creative,” to which I quickly remind her she most certainly is.
A dietician for 45 years, my mom is the queen of good home cooking that brings people around a dinner table. Her creativity comes out in the new recipes she is constantly trying and the ways she knows how to make any dish better with healthy substitutions and additions.
If that’s not creative, then neither is singing or acting, as far as I’m concerned. What is creativity if not making and presenting something wonderful (a meal) to make life better for those you love?
I’m thankful that 2020 is, by design, a creative year for me.
At the end of 2019, I found myself staring at the blank canvas of a new year in a new place and I started slowly adding a few bits of paint at it, to see what might stick.
Ultimately, I chose to sketch out a loose, but sturdy, frame, and now it’s my job to fill in all the empty spaces with color. In some moments, I’ve chosen neutral shades of gray; in others, I’ve painted outside the lines with splashes of neon.
The beauty is, there is absolutely no rush, I’ve got an entire year to work on this masterpiece, and I intend to do so mindfully.
I am a person many might tend to see as traditionally creative. My medium of choice is often words: I love reading them, writing them, editing them, listening to them and on occasion, speaking them.
I’ve been enjoying getting back to journaling lately, penning my innermost thoughts each day in a notebook that I will likely share with no one. (As a teenager, I often burned my journals for fear I would die in a horrific car crash and my family would read them at my funeral, which made me absolutely shudder.) But the act of choosing the right words to describe my thoughts, feelings and experiences is therapeutic and energizing.
My desire to create these days goes beyond writing. I’ve been setting up cozy living and functional work spaces. I’m enjoying constructing a thoughtful and balanced daily and weekly schedule, filled with many of my favorite people, places and activities.
I’ll admit, I’ve also had some tough days in this recent transition and have walked away from them not feeling inspired in the slightest. I’m thankful that each day is a new opportunity to create something good, and I try to keep that in mind when I feel discouraged.
This column space is one in which I always feel refreshingly creative. I’ve been grateful for the chance to share my thoughts with you each week.
This will be my last column, though this year I continue to contribute some reporting to The Lawton Constitution and 580 Monthly magazine, an opportunity I don’t take for granted.
I hope each of you chooses to invest in your creativity this year. Take a class, join a team, try something new or pick up an activity you loved once upon a time but maybe haven’t made space for in a while. Even a few minutes a day creating something delightful, beautiful or utterly you can be life giving.
Let’s get out there and have a creative 2020!
Hannah Maginot is a part-time features and area reporter for The Lawton Constitution. Send her story ideas from your neck of the woods at hannah.maginot@swoknews.com.