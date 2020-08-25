Dear Editor,
I’ve read many letters in which the authors spoke of being ordered to wear masks as an infringement on their rights.
I once owned an automobile, the same model of which that had an actual expert test drive, that reached 155 MPH. I also may have exerted my rights to drink myself stupid, if I wished. Additionally, I will neither confirm nor deny that I may own firearms. I suspect very, very few people would have been happy to have seen anyone drive that car down Cache Road at top speed. Now, add in a large consumption of alcohol, before that drive and top it off with the driver shooting wildly at road signs. We have many laws against exerting those “rights.” Anyone want to repeal those?
For me, those who choose to threaten my life because they don’t want to wear masks are not one whit better.
To add to the confusion, I recently watched a TV news interview, in which a local doctor ridiculed those alone in cars wearing masks. If I am running several errands around town, it is silly to take my mask off, then put it back on five minutes later.
J. P. Bailey
Lawton