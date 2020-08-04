To the editor:
I must respond to the letter of July 30. I understand from your letter that you have “bodily waste” you don’t mind spewing into the air where it might affect a (much) older person like me who has a compromised immune system and underlying health issues. Thanks.
In Lawton, 9 people have died and 551 are infected at last count. I suggest you ask their families how they feel about it. Plus ask the doctors and nurses who care for and treat these persons. Ask the parents of the 13 year old girl how empty their lives are now.
Wearing a mask is such a little thing (no pun intended) to do. Does it help? I don’t know, but it can’t hurt. I have worn one since mid March. Does it infringe on my freedom? No. I recently read that freedom is the absence of responsibility. How responsible an “adult” are you?
Frances Thomsen
Lawton