We need Inhofe
in the Senate
Letter to the Editor
This letter is in response to Don Nelson’s letter printed on 9/15. Thank you for providing a forum to allow this exchange.
Mr. Nelson gave you a highly negative view of Senator Inhofe. I would like to give a positive view. I first met Jim Inhofe in the seventies before he was in politics and ran an insurance company with his brother I found him to be very straight forward in his business dealings, fair and one you could count on.
The thing I have seen through the years is his kind Christian acceptance of people, no matter the race, color or creed. If they are Oklahomans, they are one of his, no matter what. Mr. Nelson, you are the one making people different. That is typical of a progressive democrat or liberal that has no understanding of Christian love for all.
It is very important to the State of Oklahoma and Northern Texas that Senator Inhofe be reelected. He is the chair of the committee overseeing budgets for the US military installations worldwide, and he has and will continue to have a positive impact on the military in our state and North Texas
Joe Biden brags about destroying the military. We better pray for a legislature — if he is elected — that is strong enough to keep that from happening and Jim Inhofe can lead that effort!
We need Jim Inhofe in the Senate along with other level headed persons, to not only keep Biden and his handlers in check if he should be elected but also keep Trump on a steady path if he is reelected.
Sincerely,
Cleta Malone
Lawton