To the editor,
Thank you, Lawton Constitution, for making the Our View editorial statement, "Leave John Wayne Alone" (Sunday, 5 July 2020, page 4A).
I agree that this surge of re-naming and of removing statues has in some cases gone too far. For instance, advocating the re-naming of Washington and Lee University negates the contribution that both men made to this country, despite the fact that they are both tainted with slave ownership (and, in the case of Robert E. Lee, with the Confederate cause). I'm by no means overlooking their sad involvement with slavery. Nor do I excuse in any way John Wayne's abhorrent comments and beliefs, or the connection of anyone with slavery or any of the other mis-guided ideologies which have been part of our history.
A more productive way of dealing with these seeming contradictions is to honestly examine the biographies of historical individuals and educate ourselves about their lives and their effect on our culture and history. To sweep these individuals into the dustbin is to ignore what we can learn about why some people follow ideologies which are so wrong-headed and destructive.
The re-naming and removal actions make us feel we have done something important, but they do nothing to resolve the underlying systemic malaise that will thrive until we come face to face with our own beliefs and behavior.
Frantzie Couch
Lawton