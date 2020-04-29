Dear Editor,
Thank you soooooooooo much for bringing pictures to the veterans of the Lawton Veterans Center! It is so amazing to see their faces when they get the pictures. One thing I heard a lot was, “people really took the time to do this for me?” They are so amazed and grateful to receive art that someone actually sat down and did! Also, for the messages at the bottom. Definitely brightened their day!
Next month, I would love for them to participate and send pictures to you to be disbursed amongst the community and the other facilities in Lawton. They would love the opportunity!
Again, thank you so much for thinking of them! To some they may just be a picture, but they meant a lot to my residents.
Marilyn Woods, Recreation Director/ Programs Administrator
Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center