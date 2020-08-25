In reading MG (RET) Lee Baxter’s commentary article “Lessons learned from war booty” in The Lawton Constitution (20 Aug), I was flooded with memories pertaining to my own experiences as the Director of the Fort Sill and Field Artillery Museum at the time, and felt a need to tell “the rest of the story” that he may not be aware of.
The FS & FA Museum was the only official museum on post certified by the Center of Military History at the time of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Some units on post had their own unit museums or “holding areas” containing memorabilia pertinent to the history of their organization but under the authority of the unit commander. Any objects within these unit “holding areas” that qualified legitimately as “historical properties” had earlier been accounted for through CMH. During the mobilization, the museum assisted the units in packing up these items for storage in an airfield hangar pending their return from the theatre.
In the aftermath of the combat action in Iraq, the units began returning to Fort Sill and quantities of “war booty” began arriving on post through both official and unofficial channels, presenting a lot of accountability problems for Fort Sill. Every organization wanted “captured” artillery pieces to position in front of their units and related items in their display rooms. However, they were not authorized to have many of these items unless the museum took accountability for them as “historical properties” through the CMH.
The museum accepted only a limited number of artillery pieces that were not otherwise represented in the collections, but we declined to accept many others leaving accountability to the commanders. As the problem worsened, great pressure was brought to bear on the museum to be responsible. During a second phase of the event, complaints of “national treasures” (sacred objects, gold-plated rifles, etc.) being removed from Iraqi sites became an international concern and new instructions were received from DA forbidding their shipment out of the country. Eventually, I was contacted about taking responsibility for a gold-plated rifle found in the arms room of a certain unit on post. I declined the request, and it was reported later to be “gold-painted.”
Towana Spivey
Duncan