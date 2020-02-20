Respecting others leads
to greater respect
The unique political situation of President Johnson’s impeachment was explained by James Finck in Thursday’s Constitution and our current political condition described in a Special Impeachment Edition of The Senator Lankford Letter. The historical periods have much in common.
Right after the Civil War Congress passed the 13th Amendment banning slavery throughout the nation. The 14th failed to pass with Tennessee voting for it but no other Southern State. When reconvened, Congress would not seat members from these 10 Southern States and the 14th was passed without those states represented. Johnson vetoed the bill and Congress overrode the veto. The region was under Martial Law. The 14th created National Citizenship and essentially killed States Rights. It fosters national power beyond that delegated by the States and to the detriment of powers retained by the States or to the people. It also alters The Bill of Rights without mentioning them in the amendment. The Supreme Court abstains dealing with political issues. The Republic form of government suffered a severe blow with the 14th which was passed during troubled times.
It is surely true that one cannot curb the rights of another without a concurrent loss of his or her own rights. We are better off with a mosaic of government power than trying to make one shoe fit all feet. When we respect the rights of others, our own rights will also flourish — individuals, states or countries.
Sincerely,
E. Glen Price, PhD
Anadarko