Greetings,
I have been an Occupational Therapy Assistant for over 40 years and have a heart for the elderly. Working in the nursing homes I have noted that Lawton has many good Assisted Living facilities but not a community living area. Working in rehab we have a fair amount of active people from 60-80 years of age that would benefit from living in community, but on a more restricted budget. I am not in finance or construction but what if: what if the old Sears and Dillards stores were converted to 1 bedroom or studio apartments? What if, there were 50 apartments or more in each area, so there would be over 100 people living at the Mall to shop at the Mall almost daily. What if there was an urgent clinic, a fitness studio, few coffee shops and places to eat, and a drug store, a grocery store, a dollar store? What if, there was a walking track and a green area, or a community center that served lunch and played bingo/ dominos? What if the flooded area of the parking lot became a 'park' with a walking track for the city, so people could get out at lunch?
Instead of letting the Mall become a vacant memory, it could become a place where people lived and made memories. If someone moved in at 55-60 years of age and stayed 20 or more years, it would be home. Many of the older people I work with are on limited incomes but need safe, family friendly, living arrangements where they can thrive.
Lawton Fort Sill is a community filled with talented visionary leaders that could take this possibility and make it a reality.
Patty Swietek
Fletcher