Despite conducting due diligence, The Lawton Constitution inadvertently published a Letter to the Editor in Friday’s edition from a person who gave a fictitious name.
It is the policy of The Lawton Constitution to verify the identity of everyone who submits a letter to the editor. The process was followed, but in this case the author of the letter knowingly gave a relative’s ’s name instead of her own. When we called and asked for the author by name, the recipient identified herself by that relative’s name.
When The Constitution discovered the error, the author of the letter was contacted and admitted to giving a false name.
The Constitution deeply regrets this incident and will look at its policies regarding verification of those who submit letters. However, in the interest of transparency and full disclosure, we felt it important to inform our readers.