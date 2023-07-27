I just read the proposal of incentives to keep Chief Smith on the job. No direct offense meant toward the chief but the amount of funds seem insulting to a whole lot of people in Lawton. You say it’s intended to keep the current chief, what about current police officers, teachers, nurses, doctors, and the list could go on. I have no idea what the chief makes but I seriously doubt it’s a paltry amount. I would also be extremely surprised if it were less than the ones mentioned. As to doctors, does the chief pay malpractice insurance, stay up to date on each and every new drug, procedure or breakthrough as do doctors? One other item to mention is the simple fact of $45,000 in bonuses over four years plus 7% pay raise just for doing his job. Each time teachers and principals get a raise “support staff” get either nothing or some paltry amount. To those curious, yes I was a teacher but am now retired. There’s nothing in this for me. But the policeman on the beat, the nurse on grave yard shift, and many others are pushed constantly to please stay! I don’t hear of them getting any kind of deal even remotely similar. So before we in this city look to reward a man so much just for doing his job let’s think of all the other city workers, police officers, educators and simple the people who work and sweat daily in this town. If he seriously wants to leave fine. We can get another one who’s happy with the pay scale and Lawton.
Lawrence Johns
Lawton
Editor’s note: The item regarding the police chief’s incentive pay was stricken from Tuesday’s agenda.