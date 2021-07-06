Don’t overlook the FAA scholarship
Letter To The Editor
A note to General Baxter: I read, and enjoy your column. I totally agree with your feelings about local scholarships. I am not sure who provided you with the names published in a recent column as locally available. While maybe not as large, or well known as the other scholarships, there is one more at Cameron that I am personally very proud of that should have been mentioned (I am a former FAA employee).
It was established, and contributed to, by thousands of FAA students attending the FAA Management Training School (MTS) 1971-1987 at Cameron University. That FAA Scholarship Fund is still in existence today (to the best of my knowledge) to help needy students. Further, the bi-laws governing the FAA MTS scholarship fund require Cameron University to send a yearly report on the scholarship fund activity to the FAA Aeronautical Center attorney.
Cleophas L. Cox, former Superintendent, FAA Management Training School