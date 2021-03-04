Vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, as is the case with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, are considered experimental. Administrators of emergency use vaccines are required by law to inform vaccine recipients of the potential risks.
With the mass vaccination program now in full swing, we are hearing of more and more reports suggesting this fundamental right and legal requirement is not being respected. The vast majority of people are simply not being given the opportunity to exercise this right that is a foundational principle of medical ethics and central to the concept of patient autonomy.
You don’t need to sign something to give consent — baring your arm is sufficient.
In the case of vaccination, this is, in essence, your gesture that gives the vaccinator permission to touch you and inject you. Failure to seek your permission would typically be regarded, legally, as assault or battery.
The real problem therefore isn’t with the consent itself, but with the information that should precede the issue of consent.
For consent to be valid you need 3 things:
1. It must be given voluntarily— without coercion or deceit.
2. It must be given by an individual who has mental capacity.
3. BEFORE giving consent, a person needs to have been fully informed about the issue. That includes being informed about what the risks and benefits of the treatment or vaccination are, as well as the risks and benefits of going without the treatment or vaccination, and what alternate options might be available.
Health authorities around the world continue to claim that COVID-19 vaccines are “safe.” However, according to the Collins dictionary, this means that:
“Something that is safe does not cause physical harm or danger.”
The CDC’s VAERS database shows that nearly 8,000 adverse events have been reported since December (note: as many as 90% of adverse reactions often go unreported), and over 1.5% of these involved death. It is then arguably deceitful to refer to these experimental vaccines as “safe.”
Risk of death by getting Covid-19 is 0.26%. Survival rate is 99.74%.
Please do research. Please be safe.
Phyllis Anderson
Lawton