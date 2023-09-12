In the last three years, the U.S, Oklahoma, Comanche County and Lawton has instituted more socialism than ever before. How is it working for you? Are necessities more affordable? Are your property taxes lower? Is your life less stressful? Do you feel safer? If the recent influx of socialism is not improving your life, why support more?
Socialism begins with the ELITES, the elected officials and bureaucrats, who believe that they are more important then the average citizen. In order to see an elected official in the U.S., Oklahoma, Comanche County, and Lawton you need an appointment. No longer can you go to the U. S, Capitol, Oklahoma Capitol, County Courthouse, or City Hall to see your representative. They have all enacted security procedures, metal detector, security personnel, and cameras to ensure that the ELITES are safe and protected. What have these governments done to ensure that the average citizens is safe and protected? NOTHING!! Why do the taxpayers have to pay for these capricious ideas of the ELITES.
Another aspect of socialism is government deciding that they can run a private business more effectively than a public or private corporation. Why did the city government buy a mall? What public service does this provide? Bureaucracies and elected officials do dumb things. The city cannot provide good streets or a safe environment for its citizens. How can we trust then to manage a private business efficiently. Tax money is squandered while inefficiently trying to manage federal, state, county and city buildings and employees. Our governments are just too big, but also too unaccountable. Afraid to fight city hall? Good luck challenging a Federal Agency. Historical checks and balances on government power have disappeared. Only the wealthy and connected have a chance at justice.
When you start down the road to socialism now, you trust that future leaders will not abuse the unchecked power you gave them. Couple the sorry state of our current leaders with lessons learned from historical tyrants. We should be taking hijacked power back, not ceding our government more.