What has happened to all the sidewalks the politicians promised would be in our future? I recently learned that last year, the Lawton City Council made a big change to the ordinance number 20-27. This was a major change to the existing ordinance that governed when, where and how sidewalks were to be built.
The best way to describe this is to say they essentially gutted requirements for sidewalks. It is so full of loopholes to allow builders, developers and business owners to avoid building sidewalks, if any of several conditions exist. For example, if the property is more than 1,000 feet from a school. I suspect that 99 percent of any new construction or remodeling will be covered by this one alone.
This change happened last year, the day before election day. Also, the pandemic lockdown was in effect. This appears to be a clever way to avoid public notice, since most attention was focused on the election.
The original plan allowed for a systematic approach that would have eventually provided most sidewalks at no taxpayer expense. Also, I learned that because there are a few lots that would be difficult for sidewalk building, on the heavily traveled 53rd Street north of the schools, that was used as an excuse to build no sidewalks! I would argue that 90 percent coverage is better than nothing, but the powers that be so hate sidewalks, they will continue their relentless efforts to stifle them.
So, unless the public demands a return to the original plan, I guess we will continue to see kids walking in the street and old people in wheelchairs on Cache Road.