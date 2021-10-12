I’m a proud member of the U.S. Army Sergeant Audie Murphy Club or SAMC, for short (you know the military love their acronyms). I was nominated, competed for, selected, and inducted in April 1994.
For those of you who don’t know, the SAMC is considered an elite group of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs). The SAMC nomination/selection process is open only for NCOs in the ranks of Corporal (CPL) through Sergeant First Class (SFC). The Top 1% of the Top 1% are usually the only ones considered for membership. Even fewer than that are selected for induction.
I’ve learned, over the years, that too many who earned SAMC membership around the Lawton/Fort Sill area then retired, just quit. And by that, I mean they quit thinking they no longer had anything to offer a young/new NCO. In case all of you forgot, SAMC membership is for life, not just while you’re Active Duty. The neck ribbon and medallion are recognized by AR 670-1 as a permanent award. I just can’t understand how a person who supposedly had the leadership characteristics of Audie Murphy could just quit. Audie never quit. He was an advocate for Veterans long before the government recognized veterans’ health concerns.
I retired in 2003. I’ve tried to attend as many SAMC meetings that I could. I seem to be the only “retiree” who still has an interest in the club. I just can’t understand “quitters”. From 2003 to now, only me. Why? Where is everyone else?
I challenge all of you SAMC members to attend a monthly meeting. The next one is Wednesday, 06 October. I’ll be there. I encourage you all to attend the next Induction Ceremony on 15 October. I’ll be there. Oh yeah, wear your medallion…if you can find it.