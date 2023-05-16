So, I want to make a statement just to offer the other side of the story. I continue to read these articles, posts, and memes about “assault weapons” and banning them. The one that most seem to focus on is the AR15, which was invented in the 1950s. These weapons didn’t start killing people until America’s moral compass took a turn for the worse.
To anyone that wants to have a conversation, first we should dispel the myth that the “AR” in AR15 stands for Assault Rifle. The company that originally built it as a military rifle was ArmaLite, thus the AR stands for ArmaLite Rifle. The design was sold to Colt in 1959. Then in 1963 Colt was selected to manufacture the automatic version which became the M16 and was standard issue for troops in Vietnam. With the weapons success the semiautomatic version was made available to law enforcement and the public as the AR15. Quick disclaimer here, I have heard from more than one Vietnam veteran that the M16 was not a very reliable weapon. So on with the story, I ask anyone reading this to define “assault weapon”. Literally since the beginning of mankind anything could be considered an assault weapon. Cain “assaulted” or killed Able with a rock, David slew Goliath with a rock. Julius Caesar was “assaulted” or killed with a knife, should we ban rocks and knives? We just need to back up and say that the “assault” equals the intent. If a deranged individual is going to cause harm, they will find a way. Banning “assault” weapons makes as much sense as banning sober drivers from driving to avoid being the victim of drunk drivers. In many cases a good individual with a gun could stop these events from happening. If you read the sign as “gun free zone” someone else might read it as “target of opportunity”. The twisted mainstream media makes the guns a threat. Bottom line, it’s not the weapon, it is the intent of the individual. Final note these “polls” are garbage, numbers lie, and liars use numbers.