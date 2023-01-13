State Senator Dahm filed a resolution opposing “the insertion” of Ukranian troops in Oklahoma. They will be here temporarily for Patriot Missile system training at Fort Sill. There is a long history of allied troops coming to Fort Sill for training.
We have promised a Patriot Missile Battery to Ukraine, and they must be trained to operate and maintain the system. Saying this could be dangerous to Oklahoma citizens by “practicing in Oklahoma” is an insult to the Fort Sill personnel in charge of this training — implying they will not conduct the training safely. They are the ultimate experts on this system and will provide world-class training!
This high-quality training will ensure the Ukrainians operate and maintain the system safely — minimizing the possibility of accidents. We should want them to use the system effectively and shoot down Russian missiles. Would Senator Dahm wish otherwise — apparently so!
Dahm also does not seem to understand that the Oklahoma Governor, county officials, and law enforcement have no jurisdiction over Fort Sill and who gets trained there. His words are inflammatory and intended to create a perceived problem where no problem exists — a tactic we are all too familiar with from right-wing Republicans like him.
We should be happy to welcome these Ukrainian personnel to Fort Sill and wish them well in their training. They are here to learn and to carry the knowledge back to Ukraine where they have a tough job to do.